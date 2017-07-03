Canadian PM Trudeau arrives in Dublin for Irish visit

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Dublin with wife Sophie Grégoire and son Hadrien

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Ireland for a three-day visit.

Mr Trudeau is set to meet new Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadker, just a month after meeting Enda Kenny in Canada.

He is in Europe with his family ahead of a key G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany later in the week.

The Canada-EU free trade deal is expected to be a focus of the talks. Trade unions, farmers and environmental groups are concerned about the deal.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trudeau met former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in Montreal in May

Image copyright EPA Image caption The visit is expected to be limited to Dublin

The European Parliament needs the approval of member states' national parliaments before the trade deal can fully come into effect.

It proposes a significant reduction of trade tariffs between the EU and Canada, and officials hope it will generate an increase in trade worth $12bn (€10.9bn; £9.8bn) a year.