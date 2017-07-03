Canadian PM Trudeau arrives in Dublin for Irish visit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Ireland for a three-day visit.
Mr Trudeau is set to meet new Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadker, just a month after meeting Enda Kenny in Canada.
He is in Europe with his family ahead of a key G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany later in the week.
The Canada-EU free trade deal is expected to be a focus of the talks. Trade unions, farmers and environmental groups are concerned about the deal.
The European Parliament needs the approval of member states' national parliaments before the trade deal can fully come into effect.
It proposes a significant reduction of trade tariffs between the EU and Canada, and officials hope it will generate an increase in trade worth $12bn (€10.9bn; £9.8bn) a year.