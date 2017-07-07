Europe

Death of man at Dundalk police station is investigated

The death of a man at a police station in Dundalk, County Louth, is being investigated.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) said it received a referral on Thursday night after the death of a person in custody in Dundalk.

It said a GSOC team had been deployed and "inquiries are ongoing".

No further details were immediately available.