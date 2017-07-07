Death of man at Dundalk police station is investigated
- 7 July 2017
- From the section Europe
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man at a police station in Dundalk, County Louth, is being investigated.
The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) said it received a referral on Thursday night after the death of a person in custody in Dundalk.
It said a GSOC team had been deployed and "inquiries are ongoing".
No further details were immediately available.