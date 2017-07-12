Balearic Islands ask EU for alcohol limit on flights

Image copyright EPA Image caption The request follows a string of high-profile alcohol-related incidents

Local authorities in the Balearic Island have asked for a limit to be put on drinking alcohol on planes and in airports as they try to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Pilar Carbonell, head of tourism across the islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza, has pleaded with Spain and the European Commission for the limit.

The proposal was raised in Brussels on Tuesday.

It comes after a series of high profile alcohol-fuelled incidents.

In one particular incident, passengers reported members of a stag do fighting in the aisles of a Ryanair flight on its way from Manchester to Palma, in Majorca.

According to the Manchester Evening News, three people were arrested when it landed on the island.

In a statement, Ms Carbonell said the limit in airports and on flights would "guarantee security... and tackle anti-social tourism". It was not clear whether it was just aimed at flights heading to the Balearic Islands, or the wider European Union.

"The aim of the measure is to improve passenger security and also that of security forces in planes and airports in our islands, who are often faced with drunk passengers," it said.