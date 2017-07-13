Woman in Dublin court charged with murder of three-year-old son

Image copyright RTE Image caption Maha Al Adheem is originally from Iraq

A woman has appeared in court in the Republic of Ireland charged with the murder of her three-year-old son at their Dublin home earlier this week.

The body of Omar Omran was found at an apartment in the Riverside complex, Kimmage, on Monday evening. He had been stabbed to death.

His mother Maha Al Adheem, a doctor who is originally from Iraq, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

The 42 year old was remanded in custody until next week.

During the hearing, a detective sergeant gave evidence of the arrest.

He said that about 45 minutes after she was charged, Maha Al Adheem said: "Yes it was my knife. Yes it was my hand.

"It was not me. It was the power."