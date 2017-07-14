Europe

Man assaulted after hit-and-run in Dublin

  • 14 July 2017
The incident happened on Parnell Street in Dublin Image copyright RTÉ
Image caption The incident happened on Parnell Street in Dublin shortly after midnight

A man in his 40s is in hospital after he was reportedly assaulted following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin.

The incident happened on Parnell Street, at its junction with Hill Street, shortly after midnight.

Gardaí (Irish police) believe that the man was struck by a green or blue Audi saloon car which left the scene in the direction of Summerhill.

Witnesses also allege that a number of men got out from this car and assaulted the man.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

Image copyright RTÉ
Image caption Police have appealed for information about the incident