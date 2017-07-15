Footballers swept out to sea by rip current in Bundoran

Image caption Rip currents can catch out even experienced swimmers

A group of footballers have been rescued from the water near Bundoran, County Donegal, after being swept out to sea and into rocks by a rip current.

They had been training on Tullan Strand on Saturday morning and had entered the water to cool down after their session.

Surfers, one of whom was a crew member with Bundoran RNLI, entered the water and helped the footballers to safety.

Both the inshore lifeboat from Bundoran and a Sligo based rescue helicopter attended the scene.

The lifeboat crew gave first aid to eight of the players, some whom were bruised and had swallowed sea water, before ambulances arrived.

A number of the casualties were taken to Sligo University Hospital as a precaution.

Following the incident, Bundoran RNLI helm James Cassidy warned potential visitors to the area about the potential dangers:

"We would remind locals and visitors alike that Tullan Strand and particularly the area along the cliffs is notorious for rip currents and under currents and is really not suitable for swimming.

"Rips are strong currents running out to sea which can catch even the most experienced beachgoers out.

"Should you get caught in a rip, the best advice is to stay calm and don't panic. If you can stand, wade. Don't try to swim.

"If you have an inflatable or board, keep hold of it to help you float. Raise your hand and shout for help loudly. Don't swim directly against the rip or you will get exhausted.

"Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make for shore," he added.