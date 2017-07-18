Post-mortem exam on body of woman found in Dublin woods

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The woman's body was discovered in undergrowth in Coolmine Woods shortly after 14:00 local time on Monday

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later on the body of a woman found in a Dublin woodland.

The body was found on Monday during a planned search by Gardaí (Irish police) investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Linda Christian.

Ms Christian has been missing from Blanchardstown since 24 June.

Gardaí have not yet made public the identity of the body which was discovered in undergrowth in Coolmine Woods shortly after 14:00 local time.

The scene, between Clonsilla Road and Snugborough Road, was cordoned off and the state pathologist was notified.

According to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Gardaí have committed "all of the resources of a murder inquiry" to the case as they await confirmation of the cause of the woman's death.