15-year-old boy drowns in River Shannon

A 15-year-old boy has drowned following a swimming accident in the River Shannon.

The incident happened shortly before 17:00 local time at a marina near the village of Termonbarry in County Roscommon.

It is understood the boy was in the water with friends when he got into difficulties.

RTÉ reports that his friends made desperate efforts to rescue him and nearby boats also came to help.

The boy's body was recovered from the water a short time later.

The gardaí (Irish police) are investigating.