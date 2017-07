Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some buildings were damaged by the quake on Kos

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has killed at least two people on the Greek island of Kos, officials say.

The 6.7-magnitude quake hit 12km (seven miles) north-east of Kos, near the Turkish coast, with a depth of 10km, the US Geological Survey said.

Several others were injured on Kos, mayor George Kyritsis said.

A small tsunami was reported on the Turkish coast. Pictures on social media showed people walking with water lapping their ankles.