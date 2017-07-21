Three women die in County Louth car crash

Image copyright RTÉ

Three women have died and two men have been seriously injured in a car crash in the Republic of Ireland.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the main Monaghan to Dublin road, south of Aclint Bridge near Ardee, County Louth, at about 01:00 local time on Friday.

A 39-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars has died, along with two passengers, aged 37 and 69.

The men are being treated for their injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, County Louth.

The N2 road is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge as Gardaí (Irish police) carry out an investigation at the scene of the crash.