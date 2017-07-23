Thousands without water supply in Republic of Ireland

Image caption Irish Water said parts of County Louth and County Meath were affected

Thousands of householders and businesses in the Republic of Ireland are still without water on Sunday due to a burst water main affecting parts of County Louth and County Meath.

Irish Water has said that the supply of water will be restored by Monday evening at the earliest.

The burst happened on Friday morning.

Irish Water said works to repair the water main have been more difficult than first anticipated, due to the age and type of pipe.

It said the water main that supplies the Staleen Water Treatment Plant is located over four metres underground and "requires a complex repair".

The plant supplies drinking water to Drogheda and its surrounding areas, as well as parts of south Louth and east Meath.

Irish Water said Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda "remains supplied with water and the rationing plan for the town has been activated".

Louth County Council and Irish Water said they have supplemented the water supply coming in to Drogheda, by using large tankers to bring treated water in from neighbouring areas such as Collon and Tullyallen.

"This water is being delivered directly into the water network to increase available water for the rotating water roster, whereby water is rationed to different areas in a planned way," a statement added.

"This should ensure that all locations have water for certain periods. The roster of locations will be posted on Louth County Council and Irish Water web sites and will be updated."

Temporary water stations have also been set up at the following locations in Drogheda: Stameen on the Dublin Road, Termonabbey, Marleys Lane, Bothar Brugha or Hardmans Gardens, Ballsgrove shops and Shop Street on North Quay.

Consumers have been asked to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.