Ian Bailey: French extradition refused again by Irish court

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ian Bailey was arrested in the Republic of Ireland over the murder but was never charged

An Irish court has again refused to extradite former journalist Ian Bailey to France for questioning over the murder of a filmmaker 21 years ago.

The French authorities want to question him over the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was murdered in the Republic of Ireland in 1996.

It is the second time extradition has been refused - with the first refused by the Supreme Court in Dublin in 2012.

Mr Bailey denies any involvement in the murder near Schull, west Cork.

'Abuse of process'

Ms Toscan du Plantier, 39, was beaten to death two days before Christmas in 1996.

Under French law, authorities can investigate the suspicious death of a citizen abroad but cannot compel witnesses to go to Paris for questioning.

A European arrest warrant was issued for Mr Bailey last year.

An Irish judge refused the extradition application, describing it as an "abuse of process".

Manchester-born Mr Bailey worked as a journalist in Gloucester and Cheltenham before moving to Ireland in 1991.

He was arrested twice in the Republic of Ireland in connection with the murder but was never charged.

Leaving court on Monday, Mr Bailey said : "It's not the end of it - The state will almost certainly appeal.

He also expressed sympathy for Ms Toscan du Plantier's family.

"I know they believe, for whatever reasons, that I had something to do with the death of their daughter and I'm very sympathetic. But I had nothing to do with it," he said.