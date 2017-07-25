France tackles fierce forest fires on Riviera and in Corsica

From the section

Image copyright EPA Image caption A firefighting aircraft attempts to douse the forest fire in Carros near Nice

Unusually hot, dry and windy weather in south-east France has contributed to the spread of forest fires across the region.

The island of Corsica, the town of Carros, close to Nice, and Saint-Tropez were among the areas badly hit on Monday.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated as a precaution.

"It's a very dangerous day," Michel Bernier, of France's civil defence forces, told AFP news agency.

"And the fight is going to be very, very long tonight," he added as firefighters worked into Tuesday.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A firefighter at work in Carros

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Préalpes d'Azur regional nature park suffered damage

Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption Biguglia, on Corsica's north-eastern coast, was badly hit