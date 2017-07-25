Switzerland chainsaw attack: Manhunt becomes international

Image copyright Swiss Police Image caption A new image of suspect Franz Wrousis was issued by police on Tuesday

Swiss police have issued an international arrest warrant after a man went on the rampage with a chainsaw in the town of Schaffhausen.

Suspect Franz Wrousis, 50, is still on the run more than 24 hours after the attack on a local health insurance office close to the German border.

Five people were hurt. The victim with the most serious wounds is now out of danger, police said.

They believe the suspect is still armed with the chainsaw.

They released a new photo of Franz Wrousis on Tuesday and said he had several convictions for weapons offences.

Swiss search after chainsaw attack

Swiss police with dogs spent the night searching an area close to the German border. However, officials in the German state of Baden-Württemberg said there was no evidence that the suspect had left Switzerland.