Spanish deal to tackle gender-based violence
Spain's political parties have agreed a "historic" €1bn (£895m; $1.2bn) five-year programme to tackle gender-based violence.
The measures include providing victims of abuse with six months' unconditional unemployment benefit to give them a new start, and outlawing imprisoned abusers from being visited by their children.
The agreement was reached after six months and 66 expert hearings.
Reports say 870 women died from gender-based violence between 2003 and 2016.
So far in 2017, at least 31 women have died.
Spanish politicians have pursued successive programmes to address the issue since 1997, when 60-year-old Ana Orantes was beaten, thrown over a balcony and then burned to death by her ex-husband after repeatedly complaining to authorities about his violent behaviour.
Among the 200 measures that received parliamentary endorsement late on Monday are:
- The status of victim will be extended to women who have not yet filed a criminal complaint, to allow them to access safeguards and assistance
- Mechanisms for identifying victims of gender-based violence will be established in hospital emergency rooms and primary care
- Children orphaned by gender-based violence will have priority access to state benefits including educational support. Their guardians (excluding the abuser) will receive tax benefits and priority access to housing
- Tougher sanctions for gender-based crimes committed on the internet
- School curriculums to include lessons to tackle sexism and raise awareness of the feminist movement.
A commission will be established in Congress to monitor compliance with the programme.
It was hailed as an "unprecedented event" by Javier Maroto, a leading figure in the ruling Popular Party.
Although there was cross-political satisfaction at the agreement, there was some criticism that some of the measures did not go far enough from the Socialist PSOE and left-wing Podemos parties.