Water to be restored to parts of Republic of Ireland

Image copyright Ian_Redding Image caption Irish Water has asked people to continue to conserve their mains water supply for the next few days until supply returns to normal

The process of restoring water to homes and businesses in the Republic of Ireland has got under way.

Some 50,000 people in County Louth and County Meath have been without water for six days as a result of a burst water main.

The pipe, which supplies Staleen Water Treatment Plant in County Louth, burst on Friday.

Irish Water said that repairs were complete and the plant was back in operation.

It anticipates supply will begin to be restored to customers in the next few days.

"It may take several days for full service to be restored to all customers, particularly those on high ground and at the periphery of the network," said a spokesperson.

Safe to drink

Temporary water stations have been set up at various locations across east Meath and Louth.

Consumers have been asked to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Attempts to restore water supply to those affected began at 09:00 local time, but Irish Water has asked people to continue to conserve their mains water supply for the next few days until supply returns to normal.

While the water is safe to drink, customers may have airlocks in their pipes. Information on how to remove these can be found on www.water.ie