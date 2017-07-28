Barcelona train crash 'injures 48'

Image copyright EPA Image caption The officials covered the front of the train involved in the accident with a blue plastic

At least 48 people have been injured, five of them seriously, after a train crashed at a station in the Spanish city of Barcelona, officials say.

The incident happened during the morning rush hour at the Francia station, in the city centre.

Dozens of emergency personnel were sent to the station, with most of the injured being treated at the platform.

Reports said the train did not brake when entering the station, hitting the buffers at the platform.

The accident happened at 07:15 (05:15 GMT) with the train travelling from the village of Sant Vicenç de Calders, in the north-eastern Catalonia region.

At least 18 people had been taken to hospital, Barcelona's emergency officials said on Twitter.