Russia orders US to cut embassy staff in retaliation for sanctions

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The US embassy has been told to cut its staffing levels

Russia has retaliated for new US sanctions, telling the US to cut diplomatic staff to 455 and barring the use of some properties.

The new US embassy staffing level would be the same as at Russia's embassy in Washington.

The Russian foreign ministry also said it was seizing holiday properties and a warehouse used by US diplomats.

The new US sanctions were drawn up in part to punish Russia further for annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.