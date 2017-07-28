Hamburg supermarket attack leaves one dead

One person has been killed and several injured in an attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, German police say.

Hamburg police said on Twitter that one suspect had been arrested but that it was too soon to indicate a motive.

Bild newspaper reported that people inside the supermarket were stabbed. It published a photo of a man purported to be the attacker covered in blood.

The attack happened on the corner of Fuhlsbüttler street and Hermann-Kauffmann street, police said.

They warned people to stay away from the area.