German cable car collision leaves dozens stranded in mid-air

Image copyright EPA Image caption Firefighters assess damage caused after a cable car struck a pillar in Cologne, Germany

Dozens of people were left suspended in mid-air after a cable car hit a support pillar and came to a stop over the River Rhine in Germany.

Fire crews and rescue teams in Cologne used a crane to reach the 75 trapped passengers, some of them said to have been as high as 40m (130 ft).

Pictures show children being lowered to the ground. No injuries were reported.

All of the 32 cars believed to have been in operation at the time came to a halt when the incident occurred.

The collision took place at around 15.30 (13:30 GMT).

The incident is said to have been the result of one of the gondolas clipping a part of the support structure, bringing the entire cable transport system to a standstill.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man clutches a child as they are lowered to the ground near the Rhine in Cologne

Image copyright EPA Image caption Fire crews use a crane to evacuate trapped passengers as high as 40m (130 ft) in the air

Image copyright EPA Image caption A passenger waits patiently as a member of the fire service slides along a cable