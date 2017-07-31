Man in 60s killed in County Tipperary hit-and-run
- 31 July 2017
A 68-year-old man has been killed in a hit and run incident in County Tipperary.
Gardai (police) said the pedestrian is believed to have been stuck by a vehicle that failed to stop.
It happened at about 22:30 local time at Poynestown, Glengoole, near Thurles on Sunday.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it to contact them.