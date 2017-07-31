Man in 60s killed in County Tipperary hit-and-run

A 68-year-old man has been killed in a hit and run incident in County Tipperary.

Gardai (police) said the pedestrian is believed to have been stuck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

It happened at about 22:30 local time at Poynestown, Glengoole, near Thurles on Sunday.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it to contact them.