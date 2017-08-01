Developer announces Belfast "built-to-rent" apartment block

Image copyright Feilden clegg bradley studios Image caption An artist's impression of the completed project on Academy Street

A developer has announced plans for Belfast's first large scale "build-to-rent" housing scheme.

It is a model where apartments are built for private rental only, with the building owned by a large investor.

It has been encouraged by the UK government as a way to increase supply of rental properties.

Lacuna/ Watkin Jones is planning to develop a 19-storey apartment scheme on Academy Street close to the Ulster University campus.

The same firms have been one of the biggest developers of purpose-built student accommodation in the city, selling their student schemes to major institutional investors.

The Academy Street scheme would consist of about 120 apartments run by a management company.

Image copyright Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Image caption The proposed scheme is the first of its kind in the Northern Ireland rental market

Mark Watkin Jones of Watkin Jones said build-to-rent is a "proven model" in other major UK and Irish cities.

Anthony Best, Director of Lacuna Developments, said Belfast has one of the lowest city centre populations in Europe.

He said the scheme would contribute to the council's target of increasing the number of city centre residents.

Lacuna / Watkin Jones will now undertake a 12 week pre-planning application community consultation.

A public exhibition will be held later at The Arc (Arts Resource Centre) on Donegall Street Place.

Official figures suggest that almost a fifth of of households in Northern Ireland live in the private rented sector.

It is essentially a cottage industry dominated by thousands of individual landlords renting out a single property.

So this new development, with a single professional landlord owning 100 or more apartments in one block, would be a big change.

However it will only be a microscopic section of a market which consists of more than 125,000 dwellings.