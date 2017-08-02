Two killed in Portugal beach crash

A man and a child have been killed after a light aircraft made an emergency landing on a beach in Portugal.

Local media reports say the incident took place in Caparica in Almada, south-west of Lisbon.

News channel SIC Noticias said the dead were a 30-year-old man and a girl.

The Diario de Noticias newspaper said the plane's crew were unharmed and were being interviewed by authorities.

The newspaper quoted an eyewitness, who said the plane had been flying at a low altitude over the beach, although he did not realise anything was wrong until other beachgoers began running.

Other reports said the victims had been sunbathing when the plane made its emergency landing.

The Associated Press news agency said the dead girl was with her parents, who were unhurt, quoting witnesses from local television broadcasts.

Video footage from the scene carried by local broadcasters showed a small recreational plane parked on the sand, apparently intact and surrounded by beachgoers and emergency workers.