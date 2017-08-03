Man shot outside County Meath house

Image copyright PA Image caption The man was taken to hospital and his condition is described as serious

A man has been injured after being shot outside a house in County Meath.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the victim was in a car in the driveway of a house at Mill Close, Stramullen, when a man approached and fired a number of shots at about 19:00 local time.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that he is in a serious condition.

Gardaí have appealed for information.