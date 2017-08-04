Europe heatwave sparks health warnings as temperatures soar

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far in the Czech Republic, with highs of 37C

Parts of Europe are experiencing their most extreme heat in more than a decade as temperatures soar as high as 42C.

Several countries have issued health warnings as this week's record-breaking weather conditions continue to affect swathes of the continent.

Sweltering temperatures in Italy have sparked wildfires, and dozens of towns and cities are on the health ministry's maximum heat alert.

The heatwave has left some regions facing the threat of severe drought.

Health warnings are in place in the parts of Europe where temperatures have reached potentially dangerous levels.

Italy is currently experiencing temperatures 10C higher than the average for this time of year.

In Sicily this week, the mercury rose to 42C as a blanket of hot air from Africa swept through the Mediterranean.

Tourists and locals have been cooling off in cities across southern Europe by dousing themselves in water from public fountains and walking the streets under the shade of parasols.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Children played in fountains to cope with high temperatures in Albania

Image copyright EPA Image caption A man uses a drinking tap to cool off in Saint Peter's Square in Rome

High temperatures are expected in parts of central Europe and the Balkans in the coming days, according to Meteoalarm.

The heatwave is expected to last until at least Monday, with health warnings issued in 26 European cities.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A pair of carriage horses are doused with water in Vienna

Image copyright EPA Image caption Tourists in Rome took advantage of the Italian capital's many water fountains