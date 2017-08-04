'Sex assault' at Dublin's Wright Venue nightclub

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The incident reportedly happened in a private room in a VIP area of the Wright Venue nightclub in Swords

Two men have been arrested by police over an alleged sexual assault on a woman at a Dublin nightclub.

The incident reportedly happened in a private room in a VIP area of the Wright Venue in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Security staff intervened after monitoring CCTV images at the nightclub, which is in the Swords area of the city.

The men were arrested and detained at Coolock garda (police) station.

They were later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.