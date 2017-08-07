Three questioned over fatal stabbing in Kilkee, County Clare

Image copyright RTE Image caption The stabbing happened in the early hours of Sunday in Kilkee's Marian estate

Three men are being questioned over the fatal stabbing of a man in County Clare in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, 25-year-old Karl Haugh, was stabbed in a laneway in the Marian estate in Kilkee at about 01:15 local time. He died in hospital.

It is understood a row had broken out and that number of people were at the scene when the stabbing happened.

The three men who were arrested are all in their 20s. A knife believed to have been used has been recovered.