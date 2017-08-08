Fuel 'disguised as apple juice' seized at Dublin Port
Irish Revenue Officers have recovered 26 industrial-sized fuel containers disguised as apple juice in Dublin.
About 25,000 litres of suspected laundered marked gas oil was seized at Dublin Port during a routine truck check on Monday evening.
The driver of the truck, who is in his mid-30s and from Northern Ireland, was attempting to board the ferry to Holyhead in Wales.
He was questioned and further investigations are ongoing.