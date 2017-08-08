Man in court over Karl Haugh stabbing in Kilkee

Image copyright RTE Image caption The stabbing happened in the early hours of Sunday in Kilkee's Marian estate

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court in County Clare charged over the fatal stabbing of Karl Haugh in Kilkee at the weekend.

Mr Haugh, 25, was stabbed in a laneway in the Marian estate in the early hours of Sunday.

Robbie Walsh, of Island View, Kilrush, was charged with assault causing serious harm to Mr Haugh.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again in court next week.

Two other men arrested over the killing were released without charge, with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At Ennis District Court on Tuesday, Det Sgt Padraig Frawley said it will be alleged that Mr Walsh was one of three people who entered the Marian Estate in Kilkee shortly after 01:00 on Sunday and called to houses in the estate looking for Mr Haugh.

Det Frawley said it will be further alleged that while in the estate, the accused and the two males came across Mr Haugh and another man and a fight ensued where weapons were used.

He said: "Other individuals also arrived who became involved in the fight."

Det Frawley said: "During the course of the altercation, Karl Haugh received a stab wound to his back. Garda arrived at the scene where knives and golf clubs were recovered."

He said that Mr Haugh was brought by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 06:00 local time.

He said police recovered a knife handle and a blade at the scene of Mr Haugh's death and the blade had blood on it.

A judge said the state had given evidence of tension in the area of Kilkee as a result of the killing and remanded Mr Walsh in custody until 14 August.