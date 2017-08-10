Eggs scandal: 700,000 distributed to UK

Image copyright AFP Image caption Millions of eggs have been withdrawn from sale in several countries

About 700,000 eggs from Dutch farms in a contamination scare have been distributed to the UK, up from an earlier estimate of 21,000.

The latest figure came from the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The FSA says the new figure is 0.007% of the eggs eaten in the UK every year, so "it is very unlikely that there is any risk to public health".

Dutch and Belgian police are searching several premises linked to use of the insecticide fipronil.