Rio Olympics ticket-touting report to be published

Image copyright PA Image caption Sports minister Shane Ross established the inquiry into the selling and reselling of tickets for the Rio Olympics last August

The report into circumstances around the distribution of Irish tickets for the Rio Olympics is to be published.

The inquiry was launched last year following the arrest of Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey's during the Games.

Brazilian authorities charged Mr Hickey with facilitating ticket touting, forming a cartel and illicit marketing. He denies the charges.

A non-statutory inquiry into the issue was established last August.

It was set up by Shane Ross, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The inquiry, led by retired judge Carroll Moran, was to look at the ticketing procedures and practices of the Olympic Council of Ireland.

Reports suggest the judge was frustrated by the lack of co-operation from various parties.

The non-statutory inquiry had no powers of compellability and, as a result, was unable to question Mr Hickey or members of the International Olympic Committee.

Image copyright ©INPHO/James Crombie Image caption Pat Hickey denies any wrongdoing

Parts of the report were leaked to the Irish Independent newspaper last week, which suggest it will not find evidence of criminality.

Last week, Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, said he could not comment on the report ahead of its publication.

"I'd ask everybody to read it and make up their own mind and not depend upon the selective leaks that appeared in the newspapers," he said.

A spokesman for the department said: "In the interests of due process, neither the department nor the ministers will be commenting on the detail of the Moran Inquiry Report, or any matter relating to the inquiry, until after the publication of the report."