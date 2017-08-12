Danish submarine owner arrested over journalist's death

Image copyright EPA Image caption Peter Madsen was rescued yesterday but the missing woman was unaccounted for

A Danish submarine owner has been charged with the manslaughter of a Swedish female journalist who had been on board his vessel before it sank.

Peter Madsen, 46, denies the killing, saying he had dropped the woman off in Copenhagen before the sinking.

The woman's partner raised the alarm early on Friday when the vessel did not return from what was supposed to be a short journey.

It was later spotted but sank on Friday morning and Mr Madsen was rescued.

There was no trace of the woman, however, and police launched a search. She has still not been found.

The authorities have not yet been able to access the vessel, known as the Nautilus, which lies on the seabed in Koge Bay, south of Copenhagen.

Police are hunting for witnesses and camera footage to determine whether the missing woman had disembarked after setting off.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A search was launched after the woman was reported missing

The journalist had been writing about Mr Madsen and his submarine, which at one stage was the largest privately-made vessel of its kind.

Mr Madsen is due to appear before a judge on Saturday.