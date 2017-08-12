Trevor Deely: Fresh searches for man missing for 17 years
Gardaí (Irish police) investigating the disappearance of a man in Dublin almost 17 years ago have begun fresh searches.
Trevor Deely, 22, was last seen walking home from a Christmas party in December 2000.
A search of a site in Chapelizod in Dublin started early on Saturday morning, Irish national broadcaster, RTÉ reports.
The area is three acres of Woodlands beside the R112 which runs down to the River Liffey.
Gardaí said the search will involve excavations and is expected to take a number of weeks.
Earlier this year a team of six detectives began conducting a complete review of Mr Deely's disappearance.
CCTV footage from the night he went missing was enhanced using specialist technology.
It shows Mr Deely talking to a man dressed in black outside the Bank of Ireland on Baggot Street, where he worked.
It is understood he was returning to get an umbrella after the party.
Detectives released the footage in April and appealed for the man to come forward.
They believe he was the same man captured on CCTV following Mr Deely, who was from County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland, a short time later on Haddington Road.
On Saturday gardaí said the man seen in the CCTV has not yet been identified and they renewed their appeal for him to come forward.