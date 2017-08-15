Murder inquiry into death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford

A murder inquiry has begun into the death of an Englishman who was found injured outside a house in County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.

The victim was 21-year-old Joseph Deacy, from St Albans, Hertfordshire.

A passer-by called the emergency services after finding Mr Deacy with head injuries outside the house in Gortnasillagh, Swinford, on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in Mayo and later transferred to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, where he died on Sunday.

The state pathologist carried out a post-mortem examination and on Tuesday, Gardaí (Irish police) said the death was being treated as murder.

Investigators have carried out a forensic examination of the scene and an incident room has been set up at Claremorris Garda Station.