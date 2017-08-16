Man and woman killed in Dublin shooting

A man and a woman are reported to have been killed and two others injured in a gun attack in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene at Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun, shortly after 16:00 local time on Wednesday.

They said they found a man and a woman with "apparent serious gunshot wounds".

Another man and woman who were injured are being treated in hospital. A partially burnt-out car has been found a short distance from the scene.

Police said the area has been cordoned off for an examination of the scene.