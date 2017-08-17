Dublin shooting victims 'not intended target of attack'

Image copyright PA Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) are seeking two gunmen over the shooting at Balbutcher Drive

A mother-of-six and a man shot dead in a suspected gang attack in Dublin are not believed to have been the intended target of the gunmen.

Antoinette Corbally, 48, has been named locally as one of two people shot dead in the gun attack at a house at Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun.

It is believed the attack was gang related but not connected to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gardaí (Irish police) are seeking two men over the shooting.

Nicola Tallant, investigations editor from the Sunday World, told Good Morning Ulster that Derek Devoy, the brother of Ms Corbally, was the target of the attack but he escaped.

She said the shooting appeared to be related to a "drug turf war" and that Mr Devoy is a "well-known Dublin criminal".

She said that two men pulled up to the house and one opened fire "indiscriminately" at the house, which had children inside.

She added that Mr Devoy was holding a toddler at the time of the attack and that he "threw the child and ran out the back door".

Another man and woman were treated for less serious injuries in hospital following the shooting.

Irish police recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting. A silver Opel Zafria was found partially burnt out on Balbutcher Drive and Gardaí also recovered a second car they believe was involved in the attack in Santry.

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he condemned the shooting and that high-visibility policing, including armed checkpoints, would continue across the city.