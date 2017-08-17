Barcelona attack: What we know so far

A van has ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas tourist area, killing 13 people and injuring many more. Spanish police have described it as a terror attack.

Here's what we know so far about what happened.

What happened?

Witnesses described seeing a white van speeding along the pedestrianised area, deliberately targeting people, knocking many to the floor and sending others fleeing for cover in shops and cafes.

Catalan officials confirmed that 13 people had died. More than 30 have been injured, 10 seriously.

Where did the attack take place?

The van was driven down Las Ramblas - a central boulevard that runs 1.2km (0.75 miles) through the centre of Barcelona.

The boulevard runs from the city's Plaça de Catalunya (Catalonia Square) to the Christopher Columbus monument at the seafront.

It is popular with tourists because of its market stalls, bars and restaurants.

Who carried out the attack?

Police have confirmed they have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Spain's national public broadcaster RTVE has also reported that the vehicle used was rented in the city.

A second van linked to the attack has been found in the small town of Vic, north of Barcelona, local authorities said.