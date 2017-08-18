Barcelona attacks: Spain's long anti-terror experience

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Las Ramblas, Barcelona: Police on duty as Spain is left shaken

Spain was already on high alert for a possible attack when a van smashed into the crowd on Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas boulevard, killing 13 people.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called it a "jihadist attack". It is believed an Islamist cell of at least eight militants was involved.

In June 2015, Spain raised its terror alert level to four - one short of the maximum, level five. And since June 2016, Spanish security sources say, police have detained 164 suspected jihadists.

The use of a van zig-zagging at high speed through a pedestrian zone recalls the jihadist attacks in London, Berlin and Nice.

In December, Spain's interior ministry recommended installing barriers to stop any vehicle being driven into Las Ramblas, but the city did not do so, the ABC daily reports.

The Barcelona attack was claimed by so-called Islamic State (IS), though nothing confirms a direct IS link to it yet.

Five suspected jihadists were shot dead by police on Thursday night in Cambrils, a town 120km (75 miles) south of Barcelona.

In recent years Spain has intensified its security co-operation with neighbouring Morocco, and police in both countries have arrested dozens of suspected jihadists, sometimes in joint operations.

There is believed to be a Moroccan connection in the Barcelona case.

The van driver is still on the run, but police have arrested two suspects: 28-year-old Driss Oukabir, a Moroccan believed to have rented the van, and a man from Melilla - one of Spain's two enclaves bordered by Morocco.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Bombers blew up Madrid commuter trains in 2004

Lessons from Eta war

Barcelona has just seen Spain's worst attack since the Madrid train bombings of March 2004, in which 191 people died and more than 1,800 were injured.

Islamist militants detonated 10 bombs on four commuter trains in Madrid, in what remains Europe's bloodiest terror attack this century.

Spain has long been a potential target because hundreds of its soldiers are in the international coalition against IS. They are training Iraqi security forces but do not have a combat role, unlike US, British and French forces in the Middle East.

The violent Basque independence campaign waged by Eta for decades led Spain to pour resources into anti-terrorism units. The lack of major terror attacks in Spain since 2004 may be evidence of their professionalism.

Initially, the then Spanish government wrongly blamed Eta for the Madrid bombings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eta was the focus of Spanish anti-terror efforts before the jihadist threat grew internationally

What is Eta?

The last terror attack in Barcelona was the murder of a policeman by Eta militants in 2000.

Facing up to the Eta threat saw Spanish anti-terror expertise shared with the French police, who played a key role in sapping the group's capability.

Eta is now disarming, having declared a unilateral ceasefire in 2006. Spain refuses to negotiate with the group.

The last Eta attack on Spanish soil was in Majorca in 2009, when a car bomb killed two Civil Guard officers.

Islamist radicalisation has been concentrated in four areas of Spain in recent years, the Spanish daily El Pais reports. Barcelona is the main area where it has happened.

The others are: Ceuta (Spain's other North African enclave), Madrid and its suburbs, and Melilla.

As part of its anti-terror measures, Spain brought in new laws against funding of terrorism, self-radicalisation through social media and travel abroad to train or fight with a jihadist group. All those crimes carry prison sentences.