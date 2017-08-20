Leo Varadkar begins three-day visit to Canada

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Varadkar and Mr Trudeau met for the first time when the Canadian prime minister visited Ireland in July

The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) has started the first of a three-day visit to Canada.

On Sunday Leo Varadkar will meet his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Montreal.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Trudeau met for the first time when the Canadian prime minister visited Ireland in July.

During Sunday's meeting the two men are expected to discuss improving trade relations ahead of Brexit.

They are also expected to discuss the commencement of the Canadian/European Union Economic and Trade agreement.

That agreement comes into effect on 21 September. Trade between Ireland and Canada is currently worth €2.5 billion annually.

The two leaders are also expected to take part in the Montreal Pride Parade later on Sunday.

Mr Varadkar will leave for Toronto later on Sunday where he will meet with business and tourism leaders and attend a reception with the Irish community in the city.