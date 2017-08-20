Two bodies found in County Antrim town
20 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
The bodies of two males have been found at a property in Ballymena.
They were found in the Drumtara estate on Sunday morning. Police have said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are being investigated.
Ch Insp Keith Jackson said: "The investigation is at a very early stage and there are no further details at this time."
Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to determine the cause of death, he added.