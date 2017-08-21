Who are the Barcelona suspects?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Relatives of the suspects hold a sign saying "We are Barcelona. We are Muslims, not terrorist"

The small Catalan town of Ripoll in northern Barcelona is reeling with the news that most of the suspects who carried out the deadly Barcelona van attack were local residents. Best known for its Romanesque monastery, the town is the last place you would expect a jihadist cell to operate.

Police now believe the young men were brought together and radicalised by a local imam with suspected terrorist links.

The suspects were brothers and friends of mostly Moroccan origin. Some were not out of their teens.

Catalan police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said the cell was believed to be 12 strong, planning the attacks for more than six months.

The van-ramming plan, which saw 13 people die on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, is thought to have been carried out after the cell accidentally blew up a suspected bomb-making house in Alcanar, 300km south of the town.

Who are the Ripoll cell?

Five suspects were killed on Thursday night after killing a woman in a second vehicle attack in Cambrils: Salid Aallaa, 18, Moussa Oukabir, 18, Houssaine Abouyaaqoub, 19, Omar Hychami, 21 and Mohamed Hychami, 24.

Four others have been arrested in connection with the attacks: Driss Oukabir, 28, Mohamed Houli Chemlal and Salh El Karib and Mohammed Aslla,

It was confirmed on Monday that the remains of Abdelbaki Es Satty - a local Ripoll imam - were identified at the Alcanar explosion site. The other is presumed to be Youssef Aallaa, the brother of Sailid Aalla, who was killed in Cambrils.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Inside the pretty town hiding terror suspects

Younes Abouyaaqoub was the only suspect who remained on the run after escaping but was shot dead by police on Monday.

The 22-year-old suspected van driver behind the assault on people in Las Ramblas was seen on CCTV around the area for up to 90 minutes after the attack. He then hijacked a car and killed the driver - who police have confirmed as the 15th victim.

Image copyright Catalan police/El Pais Image caption Spanish police circulated images of Abouyaaqoub during a five-day manhunt

He was eventually killed after a five-day manhunt wearing a fake explosive belt in Subirats, 40km from Barcelona.

Who was the ringleader?

Like most of the suspects in the Barcelona attack, suspected mastermind Abdelbaki Es Satty had Moroccan roots.

The imam moved to the town after being released from prison in 2014, where he had spent two years for drug-trafficking offences.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Abdelbaki (top right) was last seen in his rented two-bedroom apartment on Tuesday

Spanish media report that he struck up a friendship with Rachid Aglif in prison, a Moroccan serving 18 years for his role in the Madrid train bombing which killed 191 people in 2004.

The mayor of the Vilvorde region in Belgium confirmed Satty had spent time in the Brussels suburb of Machelen in the months leading up a terror attack there that killed 32.

A Belgian official told the BBC that the imam had preached at a mosque in 2015 for about five months before local elders became concerned at the "radicalised and polarising" nature of his religious teaching.

He is then thought to have travelled to Ripoll, the picturesque town with a population of just over 10,000 people.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Satty died in an explosion at a house in Alcanar, where 120 gas canisters were found

A spokesman for the local Muslim community of Ripoll told El Pais newspaper: "It is getting harder to find an imam, so it was a big surprise when he turned up."

He said Satty lived in a two-bedroom apartment by the monastery and described him as a "loner" and "unobtrusive."

The imam apparently left the mosque in June for an extended trip to Morocco, but a housemate told the BBC he had seen him last Tuesday.

His home was searched by police on Saturday, and it is now widely suspected he was the cell's ringleader, and that they implemented the contingency plan that killed 15 people after his accidental death.