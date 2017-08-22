Earthquake on Ischia leaves at least one dead and 25 injured

Image copyright EPA Image caption Tourists and locals left their hotels and homes following the tremor

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the Italian island of Ischia has left at least one person dead and 25 more injured.

Italian media say up to 10 others are unaccounted for after buildings in the town of Casamicciola collapsed.

The island off the coast of Naples has a population of about 50,000 and is extremely popular with tourists.

Photographs on social media show extensive damage to buildings, including a historic church.

Local reports say a hospital has been evacuated and emergency workers are attempting to free people from collapsed structures.

Areas of the island are said to be without power.

Emergency workers are being transported by ferry and helicopter from the mainland. Some workers were already on the island because of localised bushfires.

The Italian red cross confirmed on twitter they were working with local authorities.