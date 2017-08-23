Russian crowd demands director Serebrennikov's release

Image copyright EPA Image caption Kirill Serebrennikov (second from R) denies all charges against him and suggests he has been framed

Supporters outside a Moscow court chanted "freedom" as outspoken theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov appeared on fraud charges.

Proceedings were interrupted by the noise as the judge decided he should be held under house arrest.

Serebrennikov, a well-known figure in the arts world, is accused of embezzling state money awarded for a theatre project.

"I do not know anything about the misuse of funds," he told the court.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Supporters of Serebrennikov outside the court shouted "shame" as the judge decided he should be put under house arrest

The crowd was joined by a succession of celebrities and opposition figures, including writer/director Viktor Shenderovich, journalist Leonid Parfyonov, activist Sergei Parkhomenko, and publisher Irina Prokhorova.

"Kirill Serebrennikov is a world class director and this is a clear signal before the elections," warned Viktor Shenderovich.

When the judge decided he would be placed under house arrest, there were cries of "shame" from outside, BBC Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford reports.

The case has also raised concerns outside Russia. Germany's human rights commissioner, Bärbel Kofler, said Serebrennikov also lived and worked in Berlin. If the case continued, she said it should be objective, fair and transparent.

Serebrennikov, director of Moscow's Gogol Centre, is accused of embezzling 68m roubles (£880,000; $1.1m) of state funding handed over in 2011 to 2014 for a theatre project known as Platform, which aimed to make contemporary dance, music and theatre popular.

He has described the situation he faces as "absurd and schizophrenic".

A former accountant who worked with Serebrennikov, Nina Masliayeva, has given evidence against him as part of a pre-trial deal with prosecutors. Two other theatre directors, Alexei Malobrodsky and Yuri Itin of Seventh Studio, have denied involvement.

If found guilty of embezzlement, Serebrennikov could face up to a decade in jail, Russian media report.