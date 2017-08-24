Dutch arrest after Rotterdam gig cancelled amid terror threat

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The van was found in a street near the venue

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the southern Dutch province of Brabant, hours after a rock concert was cancelled because of an alert from Spanish police.

The man was detained at 02:00 on Thursday on suspicion of threatening an attack, said public broadcaster NOS.

The alarm on Wednesday centred on a gig involving US band the Allah-Las, due to perform in Rotterdam's Maassilo.

A van containing gas canisters was found and its Spanish driver arrested.

The reported tip-off from Spanish police came amid a heightened alert less than a week after the jihadist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in which 15 people died.

Within hours, however, Dutch authorities were playing down any potential link and reports said the van driver was drunk.

The Allah-Las have often received threats because of their name and the Spanish warning led to the gig being called off at the last minute.

A bomb squad was sent to examine the van and police wearing bulletproof vests were at the venue, which was evacuated.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Gas canisters were found in a van near the venue

In an interview last year, the Allah-Las told The Guardian newspaper that they regularly received messages from Muslims offended by the use of the word Allah - Arabic for God - in the group's name.

They said they had wanted a religious-sounding name after being inspired by the group Jesus and Mary Chain.