Zillertal Alps accident kills five climbers in Austria

Five climbers have been killed and one seriously injured in an accident near Krimml, in the Austrian Alps.

Five rescue helicopters were sent to the scene, 2,000m above sea level in a mountain range known as the Zillertal Alps.

Authorities say the exact cause of the incident is unclear, but six people who were climbing with ropes appear to have fallen together.

Only one survived, and was flown to hospital in Salzburg.

Officials say the climbers were in an area below a glacier where there is a heightened risk of rockslides.

The names and nationalities of the victims have not been released at this stage.