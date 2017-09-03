Gardaí seize cash and car in money laundering operation

Irish police have seized over €800,000 (£732,000), a car and documentation in an operation targeting organised crime.

The money was discovered in a car stopped in Naas, County Kildare, by officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on Friday night.

Two men, one from Dublin and one from Sligo, were arrested and questioned on suspicion of money laundering.

According to Irish broadcaster RTÉ the arrests were part of an investigation in the Kinahan crime gang.

The men have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Republic of Ireland's director of public prosecutions.

The BMW car, estimated to be worth over €50,000, and documents were discovered in follow-up searches in Sligo and Dublin.