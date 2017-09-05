M'jid El Guerrab: French MP stands down over street fight

Image copyright AFP Image caption M'jid El Guerrab was elected on the wave that gave Mr Macron a parliamentary majority in June

A French MP has resigned his seat over allegations that he injured a rival by striking him with a motorcycle helmet.

M'jid El Guerrab, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party, allegedly attacked Socialist Boris Faure on a Paris street, leaving him with head injuries.

Mr El Guerrab said he was standing down from the party "so as not to hinder the work of the parliamentary majority".

Correspondents say the two politicians have been feuding for months.

Mr El Guerrab, 34, was one of many young MPs who won seats in parliamentary elections in June, giving Mr Macron's centrist La République En Marche party a convincing majority.

"I once again express my sincere regret at the turn of events," Mr El Guerrab said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that in last Wednesday's incident in Paris, Mr Faure had provoked him by insulting his North African origins.

Mr El Guerrab is alleged to have struck Mr Faure twice over the head with the helmet and has been accused of "voluntary violence with a weapon".

His lawyer, Yassine Yakouti, later said that Mr El Guerrab "regretted" the incident, adding that his client denied provoking the altercation.

Mr Faure suffered head injuries and was treated at hospital, where he spent a number of days recovering in intensive care.