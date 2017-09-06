Rugby rape trial delay warning

Image caption Centre Stuart Olding has played for Ireland four times, while fly-half Paddy Jackson has been capped 25 times

A solicitor for an Ulster rugby player accused of rape has warned against unnecessary delays in the case.

Stuart Olding, 24, and Paddy Jackson, 25, are accused of raping the same woman in Belfast in June 2016.

Both men deny the charges. Neither player was at Belfast Magistrates' Court for the eight-minute hearing.

Joe Rice, representing Stuart Olding, told the court the exchange of legal documents in the case had been "piecemeal".

"We don't want any time slippage," he said.

Ulster team mates

Mr Olding is charged with two counts of rape, while Mr Jackson is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Both the stars, also team mates for Ulster Rugby, strenuously deny the charges, but are not being considered for selection while court proceedings continue.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the same case.

Blane McIlroy 25, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast is charged with one count of exposure, and Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Both deny the charges against them, and neither was present at Wednesday morning's hearing.

Reviews of the case will take place on 19 September and 3 October, before a day-long preliminary enquiry on 17 October.