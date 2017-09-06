Catalonia parliament approves independence referendum

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Opinion polls suggest most Catalans are in favour of having a vote on their future

Parliament in Spain's restive Catalonia region has approved an independence referendum on 1 October which Madrid has vowed to outlaw.

Separatist parties which hold a slim majority backed the referendum law and legal framework needed to set up an independent state.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called on the constitutional court to nullify the bill.

His deputy accused secessionists of trampling on democracy.

Spain's north-eastern region already has autonomous powers but the regional government says it has popular support for full secession.

The Catalan government has a majority in the regional parliament made up of the separatist Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) coalition and the left-wing CUP party.

The decision has plunged Spain into a national crisis only three weeks after jihadist attacks on the heart of Catalonia left 16 people dead and more than 100 others wounded.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The leaders of Spain and Catalonia demonstrated unity in the wake of the Barcelona attacks

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría condemned the Catalan leadership for carrying out "an act of force" and for acting more like "dictatorial regimes than a democracy".

The war of words intensified when Catalan President Carles Puigdemont accused her of threatening and insulting all Catalans.

Will the vote go ahead?

The pro-independence Catalan government has been preparing for the 1 October vote for months. In its bill announced on Wednesday it said a Yes vote would be followed within 48 hours by a declaration of independence.

Mr Puigdemont says the smallest of margins above 50% will be enough.

So the Spanish government is doing all it can to prevent the vote from taking place. However, an earlier vote in November 2014 did go ahead even after Spain's constitutional court declared it was not an official referendum.

Former Catalan leader Artur Mas was barred from office by a court earlier this year for running the 2014 vote and the current leadership could face legal sanctions more quickly than that.

Under a 2015 law, Spanish public servants can be suspended by the constitutional court if they ignore its rulings. Carles Puigdemont insists his position is governed by Catalan regulations and sees any attempt to suspend him as unacceptable.

Other public servants could also be fined and hit by temporary suspensions if they help run the vote.

Catalan leaders have already acted to replace officials not seen as sufficiently supportive of the vote. The head of the region's Mossos d'Esquadra police force, Albert Batlle, resigned from his post over the summer.