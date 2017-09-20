Jimmy Magee, veteran sports commentator, dies
- 20 September 2017
Europe
The renowned Irish sports commentator and journalist, Jimmy Magee, has died at the age of 82.
Mr Magee was born in New York and raised in County Louth.
He was known as the memory man and joined the Irish broadcaster, RTÉ, in 1956.
Mr Magee commentated on 11 Olympic Games and 12 World Cups during his career.